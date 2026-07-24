$5 million up for grabs in Toto National Day Draw on Aug 7

Singapore Pools will hold this year's Toto National Day draw on August 7, with an estimated jackpot of $5 million. The draw will take place at 9.30pm at its Middle Road headquarters.

On the draw date, all Singapore Pools branches and retailers will operate from 8am to 9pm, with sales closing at the end of operating hours.

As operating hours may vary across outlets, Singapore Pools has advised its customers to check the operating hours of their nearby outlets from its website.

Punters can purchase $10 and $20 National Day Draw packs at all outlets from 6.10pm on Monday, Aug 3.

Each $10 pack will contain one board of Quick Pick System 7 and one board of Singapore Sweep for the upcoming draw, while each $20 pack will contain two boards of Quick Pick System 7, three boards of Quick Pick Toto Ordinary and one board of Singapore Sweep for the upcoming draw.

Last year's Toto National Day draw saw a $1 Quick Pick Ordinary share purchased at the Holland Drive Betting Centre at Block 47 Holland Drive win the $5.5 million jackpot.

With another multimillion-dollar prize up for grabs this year, Singapore Pools reminds customers: Play Responsibly.

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editor@asiaone.com