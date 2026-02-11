Toto Reunion Draw to be held on Feb 13 with $5m jackpot; Singapore Pools revises operating hours for CNY

As Singapore gallops into the Year of the Horse, punters can look forward to an opportunity for more festive cheer as they usher in the Chinese New Year (CNY).

Singapore Pools, the city state's only legalised sports, lottery and horse racing operator, typically holds two special draws around CNY — the Reunion Draw, and the Hong Bao Draw — with the latter held towards the tail-end of the 15-day celebrations.

This year's Reunion Draw will be held at 9.30pm on Friday (Feb 13), with a jackpot prize of at least $5 million.

Singapore Pools' outlets, including those operated by authorised retailers, will also extend their operating hours till 9pm.

Punters are advised to use Singapore Pools' outlet locator to confirm the exact operating hours of the outlet they intend to visit.

Changes to operating hours for CNY

Meanwhile, Singapore Pools announced changes to its operating hours over CNY.

In a news release on its website, the gaming operator said all outlets will open till 4pm on the eve of CNY and remain closed on Feb 17 (first day of CNY).

Most outlets will operate as usual from Feb 18 onwards. Punters are advised to check the operating hours of specific outlets on Singapore Pools' website.

