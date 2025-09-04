Singapore port named best in global, Asia categories at AFLAS awards

Singapore port has been named best in Asia and globally at the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chan (AFLAS) Awards 2025 on Wednesday (Sept 3).

The awards are organised by Asia Cargo News, a fortnightly logistics and supply chains publication.

In a statement, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said that this is the fourth time the Port of Singapore has been named “Best Global Seaport”, and the 37th time it has won the and “Best Seaport in Asia” accolade.

“These awards reflect the collective efforts of our industry stakeholders, international partners, research community, and unions,” said MPA chief executive Ang Wee Keong, adding that the authority remains committed to developing Singapore as a a global hub port and an international maritime centre.

“Singapore will continue to strive to be a preferred port of call,” Ang said.

The annual awards recognise leading service providers, including air and shipping lines, airports and seaports, logistics, and other associated industry professionals.

According to the publication, winners are determined from over 15,000 readers who nominate and vote across 49 award categories.

