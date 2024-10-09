Singapore Prison Service lodges police report after prisoner transport vehicle hits car in Simei

The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said it has lodged a police report after a prison transport vehicle damaged the side mirror of a car in an accident.

The vehicle was travelling along Simei Street 3 at about 9.20am on Tuesday (Oct 8).

In a statement posted to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, SPS said that inmates and escorting officers from the Changi Prison Complex onboard the vehicle were en-route to the Changi General Hospital (CGH) for the inmates' medical appointments.

About 400 metres away from CGH, the right side of the SPS vehicle "made an impact" with the left side of a private car travelling on the next lane.

Dashcam footage of the incident, recorded from the affected car, was uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Wednesday.

The clip shows an object falling onto the road as the SPS vehicle drives by. The vehicle does not stop.

According to the post, the car owner had heard a "knocking sound" and realised their left side mirror was "slightly damaged".

SPS said that the prison transport vehicle driver's action is not in accordance with their standard operating procedure, which requires them to stop the vehicle and assess for damages and injuries after an accident.

"We regret that our staff in the SPS vehicle had failed to stop the vehicle after the accident," said the government agency.

"We have since contacted the private car driver involved in the accident. We lodged a police report soon after the accident and will co-operate fully with the police on the investigations."

The police confirmed a report was lodged, and investigations are ongoing.

