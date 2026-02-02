Matthew Wee to helm Singapore Prison Service from April 1

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Prisons (Operations and Rehabilitation) Matthew Wee Yik Keong, 51, will be appointed Commissioner of Prisons effective April 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Monday (Feb 2).

He will take over from Shie Yong Lee, 53, who will take on a leadership appointment at MHA after helming Singapore Prison Service (SPS) as its first female chief for nearly five years.

DC Wee joined the Home Team in 1998 and rose to his present post in August 2023.

He had previously led Yellow Ribbon Singapore as its chief executive officer and was also the commander of a prison cluster and director of the community corrections command.

DC Wee is credited with leading the review of the Community Action for the Rehabilitation of Ex-Offenders network, focusing on capability building for the aftercare sector.

"Under his leadership, DC Wee also led SPS to enhance its research capabilities and implemented evidence-based rehabilitation approaches to achieve low and sustainable recidivism rates in Singapore," MHA said in its statement.

SPS recognised as global leader in corrections under Shie: MHA

Commissioner of Prisons Shie joined SPS in 1995 after graduating from the National University of Singapore.

Apart from being the service's first female chief, she has held several key appointments, including as the SPS' DC and chief-of-staff, as well as being a policy director in the ministry.

"Under Commissioner Shie's leadership, SPS has consistently remained as one of the safest and most secure prisons in the world, characterised by effective inmate management and low recidivism rates.

"SPS is also well-recognised amongst the international correctional community as a global leader in corrections," the ministry said.

The outgoing commissioner is also credited with spearheading the prison service's transformation, leveraging technology such as the implementation of closed-circuit television surveillance coverage and video analytics in the prisons' institutions for a safer environment.

She also introduced tablets for inmates to correspond with their families through electronic letters.

Commissioner Shie helped SPS mobilise more community partners and volunteers to support inmates' families through expanded and enhanced partnerships with the community.

This has in turn led to an increase in the inmates' economic, social and community capital to better reduce re-offending.

[[nid:727708]]

editor@asiaone.com