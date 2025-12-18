Singapore ranks 5th among Asia-Pacific cities for OnlyFans spending

It seems like people in Singapore don't just work hard, they play hard too.

Singapore has placed fifth in a list which ranks the expenditure by Asia-Pacific countries and cities on subscription-based content platform OnlyFans.

It spent over US$44,000 (S$57,000) per 10,000 people, according to the report, which referred to the city-state as "one of the Asian tigers" alongside South Korea and Japan.

These rankings were published as part of search engine site OnlyGuider's OnlyFans Wrapped 2025, which uses subscription prices, creator earning trends, as well as platform growth metrics to estimate spending across countries and cities.

The report also maps global consumption patterns on the controversial platform, which is largely used by creators to share explicit materials of themselves for a fee.

The top three spots were nabbed by Australian cities Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, while fourth place went to Auckland, New Zealand.

Singapore also ranked 10th in OnlyFans spending among Apac countries, one spot below its neighbour Malaysia.

Topping the list was Australia, which spent over US$236,000 per 10,000 people, followed by India and Thailand.

Singapore was also the only Southeast Asian city among the top 20 cities for OnlyFans spending globally, surpassing Las Vegas, Tokyo and Shanghai.

[[nid:726419]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com