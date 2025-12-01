Singapore Red Cross donates $250k to regional countries battered by adverse weather

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) will donate $250,000 to five regional countries affected by recent adverse weather.

The Sri Lanka Red Cross Society (SLRCS), Indonesian Red Cross (Palang Merah Indonesia PMI), Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCD), Thai Red Cross (TRC) and Viet Nam Red Cross Society (VNRCS) will each receive $50,000 in support of urgent relief and recovery efforts, said the SRC on Monday (Dec 1).

Severe monsoon rains, tropical storms and cyclones have caused widespread flooding and landslides across Southeast Asia and Sri Lanka, resulting in deaths, mass displacements, destruction of homes and severe damage to critical infrastructure.

In Indonesia, continuous heavy rain since late November has triggered floods and landslides, cutting off major roads and causing fatalities.

Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam are also grappling with widespread flooding and storm damage from persistent monsoon rains, overflowing rivers, and multiple typhoons.

The PMI, MRCS, TRCS and VNRCS are actively responding on the ground, working closely with local authorities to operate relief centres, assist evacuations, provide essential aid and support cleanup and search-and-rescue operations in the hardest-hit areas, said the SRC.

In Hat Yai, the TRCS has been coordinating with local authorities to assist affected communities, including Singaporean tourists stranded in flood-hit areas.

Across Sri Lanka, torrential rains, floods, and Cyclone Ditwah have destroyed over 20,000 homes, displaced more than 100,000 people, and left at least 159 dead, with over 200 missing.

The SLRCS has activated emergency operations across its 25 branches, deploying Branch Disaster Response Teams to assist with rescues, provide first aid, distribute relief items, and assess urgent community needs.

"Communities across Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam are enduring the devastating impact of climate-driven disasters. Thousands of families have lost homes, livelihoods, and access to necessities," said secretary general and CEO of SRC Benjamin William.

"Our sister national societies are on the frontlines delivering critical aid, and the Singapore Red Cross remains committed to standing with them."

