Singapore Red Cross launches fourth round of public fundraising for Gaza

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) launched its fourth round of fundraising for humanitarian aid in Gaza on Tuesday (Oct 28).

The latest round of funding comes after the first phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect on Oct 10, which has allowed humanitarian partners to gradually resume operations in areas of Gaza that were previously inaccessible, said SRC in a statement.

Funds collected during this round will be channelled to the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) and Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

"The ceasefire has given us a critical window to move from emergency relief to rebuilding lives. The road to recovery will be long, but every act of compassion counts," said Benjamin William, secretary general and CEO of SRC.

According to SRC, ERC has sent over 400 shipments containing around 5,700 tonnes of food, 1,400 tonnes of medical supplies and 2,500 tonnes of petrol to Gaza since the ceasefire.

PRCS also serves as "a lifeline for the people of Gaza", providing ambulance operations, medical evacuations, essential healthcare, mental health, psychosocial support, and emergency relief.

To date, SRC has contributed $1.9 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza via ERC and the International Committee of the Red Cross, which have provided vital support in the form of medical assistance, food, shelter and psychosocial support.

The latest fundraising period will last from Oct 27 to April 30, 2026.

The public can donate to SRC via PayNow, credit card or cheques. They may also make donations in person at the Red Cross House at 15 Penang Lane during office hours, or register as a third-part fund raiser with SRC.

All donations will be eligible for a 100 per cent tax deduction, said SRC.

