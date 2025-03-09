Singapore-registered car crashes into JB restaurant, local police probing incident

Diners at an eatery in Johor Bahru (JB) were left stunned after a car with a Singapore-registered licence plate crashed into the premises on Wednesday (Mar 5).

A clip of the incident posted on Facebook on Thursday shows a black SUV reversing out of the eatery before pausing and inching forward twice.

The driver, dressed in a white shirt, attempts to reverse again but eventually alights to allow another man to take over driving.

The car successfully backs out of the eatery with the other man at the wheel.

JB South police chief assistant commissioner Raub Selamat said in a statement published on Facebook on Saturday that the incident occurred at a Thai restaurant at about 10.50pm that day.

The police statement further said that a 46-year-old, believed to be Singaporean, had lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into the restaurant, hitting the wall, tables and chairs inside.

When the man tried reversing, he hit another SUV parked outside. No one was injured in the incident.

The police chief added that the driver was administered a breathalyser test. After its completion, the man reportedly refused to co-operate in a second test and was taken to hospital for a toxicology test to be done.

The case is being investigated for drink driving, which carries the penalties of a fine of up to RM30,000 (S$9,000) and a jail term of up to two years, the statement read.

[[nid:715093]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com