Singapore-registered MPV detained at JB checkpoint for allegedly providing illegal private-hire services

A multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) registered in Singapore was caught at the Johor Bahru checkpoint on Wednesday (Nov 5) for allegedly providing illegal private-hire services.

In a Facebook post the next day, the Johor Road Transport Department (JPJ) stated that it had been conducting Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) enforcement operations at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) CIQ Complex that day.

JPJ officers detained the MPV, which was inbound, at the entrance of the checkpoint after finding that its driver conducted private-hire services without a valid operator's license.

Pictures posted to Facebook showed two passengers in the vehicle during this time.

The vehicle was seized, and its owner will be charged under the Road Transport and Land Public Transport Acts, said the post.

The department stated that it will "continue to be committed to carrying out monitoring and enforcement to ensure all vehicles comply with the laws for the sake of safety and well-being of road users, especially on the Malaysia-Singapore international route".

