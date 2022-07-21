Singapore-registered Porsche convoy spotted driving dangerously on Johor highway wanted by Malaysian police

Malaysian police are tracking down the drivers of seven luxury cars with Singapore registration numbers that were caught being driven in a dangerous manner on a highway near Kota Tinggi on Sunday (July 17).

Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Hussin Zamora said police detected video footage of the luxury cars travelling in a convoy on a Facebook page at 8.55pm the same day.

"The police have identified all the vehicles involved and requested the cooperation of the owners to come to the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Kota Tinggi district police headquarters to assist with the investigation," he said in a statement, which also listed the licence plate numbers of seven Singapore-registered vehicles.

He added that the incident occurred at the 42km-mark along Jalan Sungai Rengit-Kota Tinggi in the direction of Kota Tinggi town.

Videos posted on social media show seven luxury cars – all various models of Porsche – in a convoy being driven in a manner that endangered other road users.

The footage appears to be a mobile phone recording taken by a driver not part of the convoy.

In one video, a white car overtakes the driver and narrowly avoids two oncoming cars.

Later on, a black sports car also overtakes the driver and nearly causes an oncoming car to veer towards the side of the highway.

