Singapore-registered car makes illegal U-turn in JB, rear-ends vehicle after narrowly missing another

A Singapore-registered vehicle was seen getting into a road accident on Sept 3, with the incident purportedly occurring in Johor Bahru.

In a video uploaded on SG Road Vigilante's YouTube channel on Sept 4, a red Audi SUV with a Singapore registered licence plate was seen making an illegal U-turn, crossing the double white line markings on the road.

As the car attempts to manoeuvre into the lane, it narrowly misses brushing against a grey SUV parked at the side of the road.

Following this, the driver moves off but at an unsteady pace, braking intermittently with hazard light signals still on.

Several seconds later, dash cam footage from the car trailing behind showed the Audi colliding with a stationary black MPV, causing a part of the MPV's rear bumper to fall off.

As the Audi pulls to a stop, a woman is seen alighting from the black MPV to check on the car. She also speaks to two security guards who are at the scene.

While it is uncertain if both car drivers reached a settlement over the accident, the woman from the black MPV was seen getting back in her car at the end of the video.

In the comments section, netizens wrote that the driver seemed "inexperienced" and "reckless" and wondered if they were driving while intoxicated.

"Very obvious the driver don't know how to control the car, "wrote one.

Another commenter, however, alleged that the accident may have been partly caused by the driver behind who uploaded the dashcam footage.

"Maybe the Audi driver wanted to park the car and the cam car was blocking his reverse? So... Audi has to look for a new place to park and didn't notice the MPV."

[[nid:700591]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.