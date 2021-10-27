Singapore reports 5,324 new Covid-19 cases on Oct 27

SINGAPORE - There were 5,324 new Covid-19 infections reported on Wednesday (Oct 27), comprising 4,651 new cases in the community, 661 in migrant worker dormitories and 12 imported cases,said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The ministry said the infection numbers were unusually high because many Covid-19 cases were detected within a few hours on Wednesday afternoon.

It is looking into the unusual surge within a short window, and will closely monitor the trend for the next few days.

MOH also said that 10 people between the ages of 54 and 96 have died of complications linked to Covid-19.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, except one who was unvaccinated, said MOH. It gave no further details.

This takes Singapore's death toll to 349.

Wednesday is the 38th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported in Singapore.

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.15.

The community cases included 728 seniors above 60 years old.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 184,419.

