Singapore residents can each get 2 free reusable antimicrobial masks from June 29

SINGAPORE - Residents of Singapore can each get two free reusable antimicrobial masks from Monday (June 29), thanks to Temasek Foundation.

These can be collected from Monday 10am to 11.59pm on July 12 from any of some 1,200 vending machines at bus interchanges, community centres/clubs and residents' committee centres.

To collect the masks, you need to scan the barcode of your NRIC or any government-issued identification at these Temasek Foundation vending machines. Each identity barcode has a free quota of one mask kit with a pair of masks.

You can collect the kits on behalf of others by bringing along their identifications.

The news was announced on Thursday by Temasek Foundation, which supports programmes that uplift lives and communities in Singapore and beyond. The move complements earlier distributions of reusable masks by the Singapore Government.

The masks provided by Temasek Foundation have an outer antimicrobial layer and have been tested against various bacteria and viruses, with 94 per cent effectiveness against the Influenza A virus.

They are reusable and washable up to 30 times. A pair of masks will last up to two months, with a daily "wash one, wear one" usage.

Those who wish to get more pairs of this masks can go to the StayMasked website or DBS PayLah, to pre-order up to five additional pairs, at $8 per pair, from 11am on Thursday till 11.59pm on July 11.

Payment may be done using DBS PayLah, PayNow, or major credit cards. A QR code will be generated for each successful transaction, and sent to the mobile number used for the order.

Buyers can collect the masks by scanning the QR code at the vending machines. Should the initial vending machine run out of stock, the balance order can be obtained from a different machine.

Direct sales or payment will not be available at the vending machines.

