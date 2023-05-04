Singapore seen as a prize target by terrorist groups, cannot let its guard down: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - The threat of terrorism and extremism still exists and continues to morph into new forms, hence Singapore cannot afford to let its guard down.

Terror groups like the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Al-Qaeda and Jemaah Islamiah (JI) remain active, and still influence and inspire followers worldwide to mount attacks, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday at the Khadijah Mosque in Geylang, during the launch of the Religious Rehabilitation Group’s (RRG) Majulah Gallery.

The Majulah Gallery features exhibits to raise awareness of the efforts of the RRG in combating terrorism and extremism, and propagates the message of Islam as a religion of peace.

PM Lee said Singapore is seen as a prize target by terrorist groups and continues to be mentioned in their propaganda.

Locally, there have been a growing number of self-radicalised individuals in recent years.

Since the rise of ISIS in 2015, Singapore has dealt with 49 self-radicalised individuals under the Internal Security Act, he said.

This is four times more than the number of cases from 2007 to 2014.

Of these 49 individuals, 37 are Singaporeans. They include women and, worryingly, many young people, he said.

Eleven are aged 20 or younger, and five of them wanted to mount attacks in Singapore.

PM Lee said the Government is making every effort to neutralise the threat, and outreach to counter extremist ideologies is being increased. “But every one of us has a role to play. Our strongest defence against terrorism is our collective vigilance.”

He said staying constantly alert against extremist ideologies is Singapore’s first line of defence, and urged Singaporeans to promptly report anyone who shows signs of radicalisation to the authorities.

“We must also strengthen the racial and religious harmony that we have worked so hard to preserve.”

PM Lee added that terrorism and violent extremism exploit racial and religious fault lines to promote fear and hatred.

”Our diversity makes our social cohesion particularly susceptible to this threat. We must do our utmost to stay united and cohesive across the various racial and religious groups in our society.”

He lauded the RRG’s contributions in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

Citing how, in 2001, the Internal Security Department (ISD) broke up a JI cell and arrested its members after they had plotted to carry out major terrorist attacks in Singapore, he said it was not enough to uncover terror plots and stop them from happening.

The source of danger – the radical misinterpretation of Islam – had to be tackled, PM Lee said.

He added: “We are grateful to a small group of religious scholars who stepped forward to counsel and rehabilitate the JI members. This was our first attempt at religious rehabilitation of terrorists.

“The religious scholars took a leap of faith by working with ISD. They risked being seen as doing the bidding of the Government and being branded ‘munafik’ (hypocrites).

“But they were men of courage and conviction, who were convinced that they were doing the right thing to counter religion-based violent extremism. So they pressed on.”

This pioneering group of scholars formed the RRG in 2003. It was co-chaired by the late Ustaz Ali Haji Mohamed and the current co-chairman Ustaz Mohamad Hasbi Hassan. The group is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023.

Ustaz Dr Mohamed Ali (in green) and Ustaz Mohamad Hasbi Hassan presenting a painting to PM Lee Hsien Loong (left), with Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam (right) in attendance, on May 3, 2023. PHOTO: The Straits Times

PM Lee paid tribute to Uztaz Ali, who died in March. He had visited Uztaz Ali and his family at his home in Sengkang last July when he was not well.

He said: “I had known Ustaz Ali for a long time, and benefited greatly from his honest and thoughtful advice about the practice of Islam in Singapore, and the community which he dedicated his life to serving.”

The RRG, he added, has strengthened its links and networks with foreign partners, and kept itself up to date and effective in tackling the threat of extremist ideologies in Singapore society.

The group works “unremittingly” to rehabilitate terrorism-related detainees misguided by radical ideologies and reintegrate them into society.

He said that of approximately 140 Singaporeans dealt with for terrorism-related activities since 2002, close to 90 per cent have made good progress in their rehabilitation and have successfully reintegrated into society.

PM Lee Hsien Loong touring the new RRG Majulah Gallery accompanied by Ustaz Dr Mohamed Ali (in green) on May 3, 2023. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Most are gainfully employed, while some are running their own businesses or resumed their studies.

He cited the example of 22-year-old Singaporean Amirull Ali, who was detained in March 2021 for planning to carry out a knife attack against Jews in Singapore and travel to Palestine to fight for Hamas.

Mr Amirull underwent a comprehensive rehabilitation programme and corrected his violent radical mindset. He was released in March, and receives English lessons from an RRG volunteer so he can further his studies and fulfil his aspiration of becoming a chef.

“The RRG has played an indispensable role. Not just countering terrorism and extremism in Singapore for the past two decades. But also promoting and strengthening interfaith bonds and cohesion in our multiracial and multi-religious society,” said PM Lee.

