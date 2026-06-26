Singapore-registered vessel Ever Lovely hit by unknown projectile while leaving Strait of Hormuz sustains minor damage: MPA

A Singapore-registered vessel which was struck by an unknown projectile while leaving the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday (June 25) sustained minor damage to its bridge area, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The incident happened at about 10pm (Singapore time) on Thursday, and the vessel has since completed its transit through the Strait of Hormuz and is proceeding on its voyage, MPA said in response to AsiaOne's queries.

Checks by AsiaOne on ship tracking platform MarineTraffic show the vessel underway using its own engine off Muscat, Oman.

It is sailing with two other Singapore-registered vessels — Ever Unicorn and Ever Lotus. Both vessels belong to shipping firm Evergreen and are bound for Singapore.

In an earlier statement to the Taiwan stock exchange, Evergreen said the vessel was struck on the right side of its bridge area about 3.6 nautical miles off Oman's Khawr Naiwah.

"After an initial inspection by the crew, damage was found around the bridge windows. But the crew, vessel and cargo are all safe.

"The main engine and navigation instruments are operating normally and there are no seaworthiness issues," Evergreen said.

According to MPA, all 21 non-Singaporean crew members on board are safe, adding that it will remain in close contact with the vessel's management company and provide necessary assistance.

The authority said: "MPA is deeply concerned about the incident, which was unprovoked, unjustifiable, and a breach of international law.

"All actions affecting international shipping must fully comply with international law, in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and not endanger the safety of seafarers and ships at sea."

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editor@asiaone.com