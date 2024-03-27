Singapore sky lantern festival customers who complain to Case to receive full refund

The efforts of those who had lodged complaints about the Singapore sky lantern festival have certainly paid off.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) has reached an agreement with Singapore sky lantern festival organiser Asian Couture and Boutique to issue refunds to all consumers who complained about the festival to Case, the association announced on March 27.

A total of 68 consumers will receive a full monetary refund for their festival tickets, which cost about $50 each.

Furthermore, the festival's organiser has also agreed to refund affected consumers who lodge their complaint with Case by 11.59pm on Sunday (March 31), the association said.

Case president Melvin Yong said: "This comes after Case's active representation and engagement with Asian Couture and Boutique on behalf of affected consumers."

Attendees left hanging by organiser

Hundreds of attendees had made their way to Sentosa for the festival on Feb 21, only to find out that there was no food, nor any lanterns taking off that night - unlike what had been promised.

Following the public outcry regarding this incident, one of the festival organisers said in a since-deleted Facebook post that the event will be rescheduled to early April, without providing further details.

The festival organiser had also last month refused to issue any refunds to customers, saying that their tickets could be used for the rescheduled event.

In their statement today, Case added that it has waived the fees for consumers to file their complaints with the association and encourages those affected to reach out via the Case hotline 6277 5100 or at www.case.org.sg.

Yong also said that they will continue to protect consumers' interests and work closely with businesses to achieve the best possible outcome.

