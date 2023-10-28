Singapore supports humanitarian aid, calls for protection of civilian lives in Gaza: Ambassador to UN

SINGAPORE - Singapore has expressed its support for the efforts of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to sustain the flow of humanitarian aid and calls for all innocent civilian lives to be protected in Gaza, said Singapore's Ambassador to the UN Burhan Gafoor.

"At the outset, I wish to express Singapore's utmost support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General to sustain the flow of humanitarian assistance to the civilians affected by this terrible tragedy in Gaza. We commend the Secretary-General for his leadership role in facilitating the flow of humanitarian assistance and recognise the important contributions made by UN agencies and other humanitarian organisations on the ground. We support all efforts to defuse tensions in order to avoid an escalation of the conflict," said Mr Gafoor.

"Respect for the UN Charter and for international law has always been a fundamental guiding principle of Singapore's foreign policy. The UN Charter and international law provide the foundation for international peace and security."

Mr Gafoor made these comments at the emergency special session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday (Oct 27), as Singapore voted in support of a resolution drafted by Arab states calling for an immediate humanitarian truce.

The non-binding resolution received 120 votes in favour, while 45 abstained and 14 - including Israel and the United States - voted no.

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on Oct 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials. Israel's retaliatory action has killed more than 7,000 people in Gaza, according to the enclave's Health Ministry.

Mr Gafoor said: "We mourn the loss and suffering of so many innocent civilians, including children and the elderly. This attack cannot be condoned or justified by any rationale. We condemn this terrorist attack in the strongest possible terms. We also call for the immediate and safe release of all hostages taken by Hamas.

"In this regard, it is worth recalling that just in June this year, the General Assembly adopted a resolution on the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. This calls for the international community to reiterate its 'strong and unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, committed by whomever, wherever and for whatever purposes'."

Israel has the legitimate right to defend its citizens and its territory under international law, said Mr Gafoor.

"However, Israel also has an obligation to comply with international humanitarian law. All parties must abide by international humanitarian law and do their utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians."

He added that Singapore welcomes all efforts to establish and uphold safe zones and routes that will keep civilians out of harm's way and allow for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

"Singapore is deeply saddened by the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the loss of so many civilian lives. This is a massive humanitarian crisis. We urge all parties involved to allow the rapid, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and essential services to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip," he said.

To support humanitarian relief operations in Gaza, the government has made a financial contribution through the Singapore Red Cross, said Mr Gafoor.

Many Singaporeans have also made their own contributions to the relief operations, he said, noting that it is the Republic's hope that their contributions will reach those in need quickly.

On the resolution, Mr Gafoor said that Singapore has voted in favour after very careful consideration but added that the Republic deeply regrets that this resolution has "two glaring and significant omissions".

"First, it makes no mention of Hamas' role in perpetrating the massive and coordinated terror attacks, which led to the brutal killing of 1,400 Israelis and others and the abduction of more than 200 hostages. These are acts of terror that we condemn unequivocally, and the abhorrent deeds of Hamas cannot be justified by any rationale whatsoever. We reiterate our call for the immediate, unconditional and safe release of all civilians taken hostage," he said.

"Second, this resolution does not acknowledge Israel's legitimate right to defend its citizens and territory in compliance with international law. As with every country, Israel has a right to defend itself from heinous terrorist attacks, to protect its people from senseless violence and to keep its territory secure."

Nevertheless, Singapore supported the resolution as the Republic has "always been a consistent advocate and defender of international law, the UN Charter and the rules-based multilateral system", said Mr Gafoor.

"This resolution reaffirms all parties' obligations to respect and uphold international law, including international humanitarian law. It expresses strong support for the efforts by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and for his calls for the immediate and unrestricted access of humanitarian aid, and to respond to the most basic needs of the Palestinian civilian population amidst the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

"It demands that all parties immediately and fully comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law. These obligations have been spelt out in many UN Security Council resolutions. All innocent civilian lives must be protected."

On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Mr Gafoor said that it is a "longstanding one, and it must be resolved in accordance with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions".

"This is the only way to stop the repeated cycles of violence. Singapore's position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been consistent. We continue to hold the view that the only viable path to a durable, just and comprehensive solution is a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," he said.

"We support the right of the Palestinian people to a homeland, and Israel's right to live within secure borders. Both Palestinians and Israelis deserve to live in peace, security and dignity. We call on leaders from both sides to show leadership, to exercise restraint and to take the difficult but necessary steps towards the vision of a two-state solution."

