Singapore swimmer Yip Pin Xiu wins 2nd gold at the Paralympics

SINGAPORE - Singapore swimmer Yip Pin Xiu made it a perfect two out of two on Aug 31 (Sept 1, Singapore time), when she won the S2 50m backstroke final to claim her second gold at the Paris Paralympics.

She clocked 1min 05.99sec at the La Defence Arena to finish ahead of rivals Haidee Aceves (1:08.96) of Mexico and Spain's Teresa Perales (1:10.95).

The 32-year-old claimed her first gold in Paris on Aug 29 in the S2 100m back, with Aceves and Italy's Angela Procida winning the silver and bronze.

With this result, Yip has achieved a special three-peat of back-to-back titles in the S2 50m and 100m from Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. She now has seven golds and a silver across five editions of the Paralympic Games.

In the boccia's BC1 quarter-finals, Singapore's Jeralyn Tan beat Brazil's Andreza Oliveira 7-5 and will next face Japan's Hiromi Endo in the semi-finals on Sep 1.

