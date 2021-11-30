Singapore tightens border measures from Dec 3, halts further easing of social measures over Omicron fears

SINGAPORE - The relaxation of social measures will be paused, and travellers entering Singapore will face stricter rules from 11.59pm on Thursday (Dec 2), as the country acts to buy time amid the spread of the new Omicron variant around the world.

New travel arrangements with six countries will also be postponed.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (Nov 30) that while no cases of Omicron, found in South Africa last week, have been detected locally, pre-emptive measures are needed for Singapore to assess the implications of the new variant. They will also help to reduce the risk of importation of the virus.

From 11.59pm on Thursday, air travellers arriving on the quarantine-free Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme will have to undergo supervised, self-administered antigen rapid tests at a Quick Test Centre on Days 3 and 7 of their arrival. Currently, these travellers only have to take a Covid-19 swab test prior to their departure for Singapore, and after arrival here.

Second, all air travellers entering, transferring or transiting through Singapore must have tested negative in a pre-departure test within two days of leaving for Singapore. Currently, travellers from Hong Kong, Macau, China and Taiwan are not required to take pre-departure tests, and only need to take a Covid-19 swab test upon arrival. These places are in Category I of MOH's risk classification framework, which means they have the lowest risk of Covid-19 infections.

Third, all travellers must take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) on arrival. This will affect non-VTL travellers entering Singapore who are not from Hong Kong, Macau, China and Taiwan. Currently, they do not have to take a test upon arrival, but have to be tested before the end of their stay-home notice period.

MOH said that it will also conduct a one-time PCR testing exercise for surveillance purposes, for travellers who arrived in Singapore between Nov 12 and 27, and had been to the countries or regions affected by Omicron in the 14 days before their arrival.

These travellers have been notified of their scheduled test time and venue, said MOH, asking for the understanding and co-operation of affected travellers for the testing exercise.

Meanwhile, upcoming VTLs with six countries - Thailand, Cambodia, Fiji, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Turkey - will be postponed. These VTLs were due to start around the middle of December.

On the freezing of both VTLs and relaxation of social measures, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said: "This is a prudent thing to do for now when we are faced with a major uncertainty."

News of the Omicron variant, which is assessed by the World Health Organisation to have a "very high" global risk, has in the past two days triggered Japan and Italy to announce plans to close their borders to foreigners.

The variant has many more mutations than the Delta Covid-19 variant and has sparked concerns among health authorities worldwide, though the impact of the mutations are still being investigated by scientists.

MOH said Singapore needs to buy time to learn more about the variant as some of the mutations found in the variant's genome, previously found in other variants, were known to enhance transmissibility and reduce vaccine efficacy.

"In terms of vaccine efficacy, early data suggests that current vaccines should remain effective against severe disease and death. However, more studies are needed to understand the actual impact of this variant on our existing countermeasures, including vaccines and treatments," MOH added.

