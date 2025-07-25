Singapore urges 'restraint' in Thailand-Cambodia border dispute; calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Singapore has urged both Cambodia and Thailand to exercise restraint and cease hostilities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Thursday (July 24).

"Singapore is deeply concerned by the clashes… We call on them to de-escalate tensions through diplomatic means and ensure the safety of all civilians," an MFA spokesperson said.

Thailand and Cambodia have been in conflict for decades over jurisdiction of multiple points along their 817km border, specifically regarding the ownership of ancient temples Ta Moan Thom and Preah Vihear, Reuters reported on Friday.

Both sides have blamed each other for starting the most recent clash on Thursday, which has escalated from gunfire to heavy shelling.

Thailand has since bombed targets in Cambodia using an F-16 fighter jet following artillery volleys that have killed at least 11 civilians, according to Reuters.

As at Friday morning, there are no reports of Singaporeans injured from the border clashes, the MFA spokesperson stated.

"Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to the border regions," the spokesperson added.

"Singaporeans in Cambodia and Thailand are advised to monitor the news closely, heed the local government's advice and remain vigilant for personal safety."

The ministry also advised Singaporeans travelling to Cambodia or Thailand to e-register with MFA if they have not already done so.

Those in need of consular assistance should contact respective Singapore embassies in Phnom Penh or Bangkok.

'Unconscionable' suffering in Gaza

MFA also released a statement on the conflict in Gaza on Thursday, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

"The prolonged suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza arising from the excessive Israeli military reaction to the terror attacks of Hamas since Oct 7, 2023 is unconscionable," an MFA spokesperson said.

"Israel must comply with its international humanitarian obligations."

The spokesperson also explained that the denial of humanitarian aid has caused mass starvation and a lack of medical services.

Additionally, reports of people being shot while trying to access food are "shocking", the spokesperson said.

"This is a violation of international humanitarian law. The Israeli government must immediately lift all restrictions on the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance."

The ministry also called for the resumption of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East as mandated by the UN.

"All civilians must be protected, especially those accessing humanitarian supplies," the MFA spokesperson asserted.

"Permanent forced displacement is a further violation of international humanitarian law.

"Hamas must release all the remaining hostages — immediately and unconditionally."

MFA also stressed that a negotiated two-state solution is the "only viable path" for both Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace.

"The current trajectory of events will only make this eventual goal even more difficult to achieve, and condemn both Israelis and Palestinians to an endless cycle of mutual hatred and violence."

