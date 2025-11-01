Singapore vehicles barred from leaving Malaysia if VEP fines not paid; enforcement to go beyond Johor

From Nov 15, drivers of foreign-owned vehicles lacking a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP), especially vehicles from Singapore, will not be allowed to leave Malaysia until they have paid outstanding fines.

Unlike previously, when enforcement was limited to private vehicles only, the new measure will also target company-owned vehicles, with fines to be imposed on drivers who do not possess a VEP, have an expired one or are still in the midst of registering for the tag.

Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli announced this to local media on the evening of Oct 31, following an enforcement operation carried out at the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Johor Bahru.

“Previously, our operations were confined to Johor, but they are now being expanded nationwide. Any Singapore-registered vehicle found without a VEP anywhere in Malaysia will be subject to enforcement action,” Malaysian news outlet Bernama quoted Datuk Aedy as saying.

He added that drivers who have been issued fines will not only have to settle them immediately, but also complete their VEP registration before leaving the country.

“This measure is intended to prevent any complications at the Malaysia-Singapore border,” Mr Aedy said.

The VEP tag, which is RFID-enabled, allows the Malaysian authorities to identify foreign-registered vehicles on the country’s roads and keep track of any outstanding fines for traffic offences, which have to be settled before the vehicles exit the country.

Payments for the fines can be made at JPJ counters, JPJ mobile counters, the VEP registration counter at Danga Bay, or online through the MyEG system, said Mr Aedy.

Since enforcement began on July 1, he said 4,028 writs of summons had been issued, with the total amount of fines imposed more than RM1.2 million (S$373,067).

On Oct 21, Malaysian media reported that there were 3,910 writs of summons issued – with each costing RM300 – across three locations in Johor Bahru.

The majority were issued at the two land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas, while the rest were given out at Taman Daya, a suburb near Mount Austin.

As at Oct 31, Mr Aedy said 303,183 of the VEP tags had been installed in private vehicles. Another 31,643 tags had also been put in company-owned vehicles.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.