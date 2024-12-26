Singapore-Vietnam semi-final to be screened at multiple public venues

SINGAPORE — For fans who did not manage to get a ticket to the Asean Championship semi-final, first leg between Singapore and Vietnam, there are now more options to watch the match in a communal setting.

The People's Association and HomeTeamNS will be organising 'live' watch parties that are open to the public for both legs of the semi-final. The first leg will be played at the Jalan Besar Stadium today (Dec 26), while the return leg will be held at the Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho on Dec 29. Both matches kick off at 9pm.

On Tuesday, PA announced it will host watch parties at 11 community clubs and centres — Our Tampines Hub, Heartbeat @ Bedok, One Punggol, Wisma Geylang Serai, Kaki Bukit CC, Keat Hong CC, Jurong Spring CC, Pek Kio CC, Radin Mas CC, Tampines West CC and Buangkok CC.

HomeTeamNS will do likewise at their JOM Balestier, Khatib and Bedok Reservoir outlets. On its website, it promoted a big-screen experience, free-flow snacks and drinks (while stocks last) for all and free parking for its members.

The semi-final, first leg will be held at the 6,000-seater Jalan Besar Stadium. A late tournament schedule change meant the National Stadium is unavailable for the game and the rest of the tournament, having already been booked for concerts in this period.

Ticket sales opened at noon on Dec 22 and all 5,375 home tickets were snapped up during the on-site sale in about six hours. Meanwhile, Vietnamese online newspaper VnExpress reported that tickets to the away leg at the 20,000-seater Viet Tri Stadium were sold out online in just 15 minutes on the same day.

The Lions reached the semi-finals after finishing second in Group A with wins over Cambodia (2-1 at the National Stadium) and Timor-Leste (3-0 in Hanoi), a valiant defeat by defending champions Thailand (4-2 at the National Stadium) and a battling draw in Malaysia (0-0 in Bukit Jalil).

Vietnam topped Group B with a 4-1 away victory in Laos, with home wins over Indonesia (1-0) and Myanmar (5-0) sandwiching a 1-1 away draw in the Philippines.

