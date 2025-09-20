Singapore violinist, 11, wins first prize at Hengqin International Mozart Competition

Singaporean violinist Cathy Chen Xi, 11, has clinched first prize in her age category at the prestigious Hengqin International Mozart Competition for Young Musicians.

The Tao Nan School student topped the under-12 category, which drew 27 competitors worldwide. In the third and final round on Sept 18, Cathy performed Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3 with the Salzburg Chamber Soloists, the competition's orchestra.

The competition, formerly known as the Zhuhai International Mozart Competition, is now in its sixth edition.

Singapore's best-known violinist Chloe Chua, 18, came in third in the same category in 2017 before going on to win joint first prize in the Junior section of the Menuhin Competition the following year.

Speaking to The New Paper a day after her win, an elated Cathy said: "I can't believe it, and I am too excited."

She added: "When I got into the finals it was already too unbelievable, but I continued to work hard, aiming for second. I never thought I would get first."

Cathy, who was accompanied to Zhuhai by her parents, admitted to being nervous before going on stage.

"But when I started to play, all the nervousness melted away as I poured my heart into the music," said the young violinist, who cites Mozart as her favourite composer.Perhaps that and her preparation helped - her teacher, Ms Ye Lin, accompanied her to Zhuhai and gave her daily lessons - sometimes twice a day - in the two weeks leading up to the final.

"I would try to remember the things my teacher taught me - the details and how to use my violin to tell stories," said Cathy.

Ms Ye, 44, who has taught Cathy at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts School of Young Talents since January 2020, said she knew from the start that Cathy was a special student.

"She learns quickly, responds sensitively, and always has a big smile on her face. Often, during lessons, she would giggle so much from sheer joy that we'd have to pause - not because she wasn't focused, but because she was truly enjoying the music," she said.

What drives Cathy, Ms Ye noted, is her deep passion for the violin. On stage, she is "stable, reliable, fearless, and naturally charming".

In preparing for the competition, Ms Ye guided Cathy on how to use music to tell stories and convey emotions ranging from joy to sadness.

"I always tell my students: soulful and sincere playing will touch both the jury and the audience alike," she said.

Ms Ye said she felt incredibly proud of Cathy's achievement and grateful for the jury's recognition, calling it the best result she has seen from any of her students at a major international music competition. This stage, she added, had been Cathy's dream since she was seven.

She also noted that more Singaporean students have been entering major international violin competitions in recent years - and performing well. "It's a hopeful and exciting time for music education here," she said.

Cathy's mother, Ms Zhao Ang, a teacher in her 40s, said she was both surprised and happy with her daughter's win.

She shared that Cathy had practised intensely during the two weeks of the competition, "trying to absorb as much as possible from teacher Ye".

"We are very thankful to have Ye laoshi (teacher) and we will continue to work hard with her," she added.

The family will remain in Zhuhai until the closing ceremony on Sept 21, but Cathy already has her sights set on new challenges.

"I hope I can learn and perform Wieniawski's Violin Concerto No.2 full concerto and Carmen Fantasy (by Sarasate) soon," she said - proof that this young award-winning violinist has no plans to rest on her laurels. - The New Paper

