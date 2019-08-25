Singapore watching for fragmentation of global system in US-China trade war: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - Among the various challenges facing Singapore, the ongoing US-China trade war was foremost on the minds of many participants at a public forum held on Saturday (Aug 24).

But it is no longer just a trade row, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, who chaired the session, and there are many competing interests between the two powers - such as in technology and currency - which Singapore is keeping an eye on.

"We are concerned with how the global trading system, the global digital economic system is coming together, or is being fragmented," Mr Chan said at a dialogue organised by Government feedback unit Reach and Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese broadsheet Lianhe Zaobao.

"Because for Singapore, we need to make preparations for the worst case scenario whereby if the world fragments - be it in the trade, production, or digital space- we will have to ask ourselves, how can we overcome these challenges and play a constructive role, a positive part in this," he added.