Short-duration thundery showers expected on most afternoons for rest of April

There may be some relief from the sweltering heat, as thundery showers are forecast on most afternoons for the rest of April, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on April 16 (Thursday).

The weatherman said short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, with showers extending into the evening on some occasions.

Widespread thundery showers accompanied by gusty winds are expected during the pre-dawn and morning hours on one or two days.

During this fortnight, daily temperatures are expected to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, with temperatures reaching around 35 deg C on a few days.

The first half of April was relatively wetter than the second half of March, with thundery showers occurring mostly in the afternoons, driven by daytime heating.

Temperatures exceeded 34 deg C on 12 days — with a high of 35.4 deg C recorded at Paya Lebar on April 5.

On April 7, widespread rain affected many parts of Singapore in the morning, with a total rainfall of 60.8mm — the highest rainfall for the first half of April — around Punggol.

[[nid:732814]]

editor@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without the permission of AsiaOne.