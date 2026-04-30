Thundery showers on most afternoons in first 2 weeks of May: Weatherman

Singaporeans can expect thundery showers over parts of the island on most afternoons during the first two weeks of May, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

The weatherman said in an advisory on Thursday (April 30) that showers may extend into the evening on a few days, while Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on one or two mornings.

During this fortnight, the total rainfall is forecast to be above average in most parts of the island, with temperatures ranging between 33 deg C and 35 deg C on most days and slightly exceeding 35 deg C on a few days.

The second half of April saw thundery showers fall over parts of the island on most days, with moderate to thundery showers over many parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon.

Temperatures exceeded 33 deg C on most days — with a high of 35.5 deg C recorded at Paya Lebar and Tuas South on April 25 and at Clementi on April 28.

On April 21, moderate to heavy thundery showers affected many areas of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon, with a total rainfall of 104.4mm — the highest rainfall for the second half of April — at Jurong West.

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editor@asiaone.com