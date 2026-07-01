Less rain expected in first half of July, mercury might exceed 34 deg C on some days

Be prepared for sweltering heat with drier and warmer days ahead.

Total rainfall for the first half of July is expected to be below average over most of Singapore, while daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, climbing past 34 deg C on days with less cloud cover.

Some nights may also be warm and humid, with temperatures remaining above 28 deg C, said the weatherman on Wednesday (July 1).

In a weather advisory, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said localised short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of the island on several days in the first fortnight of July, especially in the late morning and afternoon.

But drier conditions are forecast in the second week of the month, with a few dry and occasionally windy days.

"Sumatra squalls may also bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds during the pre-dawn and early morning hours on one or two days," said MSS.

Thundery showers in second half of June

Over the past two weeks, Singapore experienced thundery showers over parts of the island on most days.

Regional wind convergence on June 17 brought heavy thundery showers over the northern and western areas of Singapore in the late morning and early afternoon.

The daily total rainfall of 88mm recorded at Old Choa Chu Kang Road that day was the highest rainfall recorded for the second half of June.

Temperatures also reached highs of between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, with the highest daily temperature of 34.6 deg C recorded at Pulau Ubin on June 27.

The central and north-eastern areas recorded below average rainfall, while other areas mostly recorded above average rainfall in the second half of June. The area around Admiralty registered rainfall of 89 per cent above average, while the area around Lower Pierce Reservoir registered rainfall of 54 per cent below average.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com