Short, thundery showers expected on most afternoons for the rest of May

If you are heading out in the afternoon, you may want to bring along an umbrella.

For the rest of May, short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on most afternoons, occasionally extending into the evening.

There could also be widespread thundery showers with gusty winds on a few mornings, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on May 15 (Friday).

Despite the rain, warm weather is expected to persist.

During this fortnight, daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, but reach highs of around 35 deg C on a few days.

Thundery showers on most days in first fortnight

Owing to inter-monsoon conditions, the first half of May also saw thundery showers fall over parts of Singapore on most days.

Temperatures reached 34 deg C or more on six days — with a high of 35.1 deg C recorded at Paya Lebar on May 2.

On May 8, moderate to heavy thundery showers occurred over many parts of Singapore in the evening due to regional convergence of winds, with a total rainfall of 114.6mm — the highest rainfall for the first half of May — around Tampines.

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editor@asiaone.com