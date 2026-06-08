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Heavy thundery showers expected across Singapore: NEA

Heavy thundery showers expected across Singapore: NEA
According to live rain radar on the NEA website, the rain is seen approaching from the east.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Shafiq Apandi
Koh Xing YingPUBLISHED ONJune 08, 2026 9:20 AMBYKoh Xing Ying

Heavy rain is expected over many parts of Singapore in the afternoon of Monday (June 8).

In a weather alert issued at 4.10pm, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected from 4.40pm to 5.30pm. 

According to live rain radar on the NEA website, the rain is seen approaching from the east.

On May 15, it was reported that for the rest of the month, short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on most afternoons, occasionally extending into the evening.

During that period, daily maximum temperatures ranged between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, with highs of around 35 deg C on a few days.
 

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com

NEA (National Environment Agency)weatherMeteorological Service Singapore
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