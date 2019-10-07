Singapore women fall victim to DeepNude app

One of the photos that was posted on the sex forum by a user who asked for it to be doctored.

Using app to doctor photos of people to make them appear naked is a criminal offence similar to taking a nude photo, lawyers warn

She posted an innocuous selfie on social media more than a year ago. Last week, her photo appeared on a sex forum with a startling difference - she is naked.

Yesterday, the 27-year-old woman, who wanted to be known only as Rose, was aghast when The New Paper told her her photo had been doctored using artificial intelligence to show her in the nude.

She is not alone. Over the past week, dozens of women in Singapore have had their pictures on social media stolen, doctored and uploaded to the sex forum.

Some of these pictures have been compiled and recirculated on pornographic sites, with more additions every day.

The photos are believed to have been doctored using a version of the DeepNude app, which was launched several months ago.

It uses artificial intelligence to make women appear naked.

Its creators, who listed their location as Estonia, shut down the application last month following an uproar on social media.

They said the app was meant only for entertainment and they had not expected it to go viral.

Several versions of the software have since surfaced online. Versions of the app have been shared via download links on the sex forum, which has a high number of visitors from Singapore.