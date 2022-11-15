'Singapore, you need to grow up': Expat claims 'racist' security guards stopped friends from entering condo

Racism happens everywhere, even in Singapore.

But a British expatriate has said that it is one of the reasons why he's fed up and "getting out of this country".

In a TikTok video shared on Sunday (Nov 13), Chrishendoo said: "You would think that it's non-existent anymore. We're in f***** 2022, but it's unbelievable."

Adding how he's been living in Singapore for five years, the British national said that "some of the things" he saw here had made him speechless.

https://www.tiktok.com/@chrishendoo/video/7165498738222435585?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7159484922796393986

To prove his point, Chrishendoo shared a "clear example" of what he claims is an act of racism that happened on Sunday.

Describing how a heavy downpour meant that a gathering with some 50 colleagues and friends at West Coast Park was not feasible, the man said that he opted for "Plan B" – inviting them to his condo instead.

But a security staff there allegedly stopped several of his migrant worker colleagues waiting at the guard house from going up to his unit.

The reason? Simply that they are work pass holders, the baffled Chrishendoo claimed in the video.

Adding how he went to the guard house "absolutely fuming", the man said: "I'm EP (Employment Pass holder), I got people here who're S Pass, locals, and people here who've work passes.

"Just because they have a certain skin colour and nationality, you decide to question them and ask them for their pass. What are you doing? It's f****** nuts."

Instead of holding them up at the guard house, the condo security staff should have called him to verify that these migrant workers are his invited guests, Chrishendoo said.

He also added that all of his guests should have been questioned, not just those holding work passes.

He said: "Singapore, you need to grow up. You need to get out of this mindset.

"Get me out of this country, I'm done."

In a subsequent video shared on the next day (Nov 14), Chrishendoo acknowledged that racism happens everywhere.

Urging everyone to "do better", he said: "My message was that there's no place on this Earth that we should allow or tolerate racism and discrimination."

In the comments, several netizens praised Chrishendoo for speaking up on racism here.

Screengrab/TikTok/Chrishendoo

But there are others who pointed out that the condo management was perhaps just following their standard operating procedure.

Screengrab/TikTok/Chrishendoo

Responding to the video, another TikTok user Tomytwoboys shared that Chrishendoo is "pushing the entire Singaporean culture down" with his racist claims.

In this case, perhaps the security guard was being "very nice" by not telling the expatriate that there's a limit to the number of visitors for social gatherings in condominiums," Tomytwoboys suggested.

He said: "The security guards are there to make a living. They cannot bend the rules for anybody.

"My dear friend from afar, thank you for your views and for wanting to leave Singapore."

Chrishendoo should have hosted his gathering at a landed property, a Good Class Bungalow, or ay an event venue, Tomytwoboys said.

He added: "You are here because you want to make money to go back to your country and retire comfortably.

"Please do not mishmash racism with rules and regulations."

AsiaOne has contacted Chrishendoo for more information.

In a previous incident where the same expat had a more positive impression of Singapore, Chrishendoo praised a good Samaritan for returning his lost wallet.

A TikTok video shared in May showed Chrishendoo doing a quick cash count in a vehicle after collecting his wallet at the police station.

"Whoever handed it in, thank you so much and I hope that you get good karma for you and your family. If only I had your name and number so I could give you some sort of compensation and thank you," he said then.

ALSO READ: Singapore is 'dirty as f***' and smells 'like garbage': Tourist complains about country, mocks 7-Eleven staff in video

chingshijie@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.