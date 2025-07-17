Singapore Zoo breeds critically endangered Philippine crocodile for the first time

A rare Philippine crocodile has hatched at the Singapore Zoo in June, the first of its species to be successfully bred in captivity in South-east Asia, announced Mandai Wildlife Group.

Breeding the critically endangered croc species is no easy task — the reptiles can show aggressive behaviour towards each other especially during mating season and must be carefully paired up.

Efforts began in 2022, after Philippine crocodile pair Reginald and Delilah were genetically matched and transferred to the Singapore Zoo from Denmark's National Aquarium.

The programme kicked-off after the 11-year-old freshwater crocs were transferred to a new and improved habitat that includes a pond with adjustable dividers and enhanced heat and light conditions.

Delilah started to nest, and Reginald was observed guarding the nest alongside Delilah.

The animal care team then decided that any eggs laid will be artificially intubated to maximise their chances of survival, as it would allow precise control over temperature and humidity and minimise disturbance.

The first clutch of eggs was retrieved on March 15 and incubated at 31.5 deg C. Visual checks and candling — a process using light to monitor blood vessels and banding around the eggs — were conducted regularly to assess fertility and development.

Despite the "optimal conditions", only one of two fertile eggs successfully hatched on June 10, said the group.

The female hatchling has begun feeding on small fish and crickets and is settling well in an off-exhibit area.

Nearly 20 reptile hatchings from April to June

Including the baby Philippine crocodile, Singapore Zoo welcomed nearly 20 younglings, such as two critically endangered painted terrapins which were born on April 29 after nearly a decade of trying.

Mandai Wildlife Group said the adult terrapins had been similarly relocated to a new habitat, and their diets were also adjusted to focus on leafy vegetables and grass.

The female baby terrapins are developing well in a private space and have started eating sweet potato leaves and bok choy.

Singapore Zoo also successfully hatched three Chinese leopard geckos for the first time on May 27, and June 24 and 25.

And 13 western Gaboon vipers were born on May 12, the first in about a decade.

Their breeding is triggered by seasonal changes, which the animal team replicated through a misting schedule mimicking dry and wet periods.

Curator Luke Harding said many of these hatching species are "notoriously difficult to breed in human care", and reflect the dedication, skill, and persistence of the animal care and veterinary teams.

"Breeding the Philippine crocodile outside its native range and being one of the few zoos globally to hatch the painted terrapin are milestones we truly don't take for granted," he added.

The zoo is also expecting hatchings of New Caledonia giant geckos and the critically endangered Annam leaf turtles, also known as the Vietnamese pond turtle, said the group.

The eggs are being incubated and closely monitored given the conservation significance of the turtles, with only around 50 remaining in the wild.

