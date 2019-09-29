Singaporean with 116 outstanding traffic summonses pays $9,225 in fines in Johor Baru

Cars heading from Johor Bahru to Singapore pass through the toll collection booths at the Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Johor Baru.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
The Straits Times

JOHOR BARU - A Singaporean man paid RM28,000 (S$9,225) to settle 116 outstanding traffic summonses, at least one of which dated back to 2000, in Johor Baru on Saturday (Sept 28), after he was detained during an operation at Muzium Tokoh.

The man in his 60s was among over 3,000 people who were detained during a three-day operation, dubbed "Op Saman Tertunggak Warganegara Asing", that began at 6am on Friday, Bernama reported.

The operation, which was the 10th of a series, involved 116 personnel and was conducted at the Gelang Patah Rest and Service area, Iskandar Puteri and at Muzium Tokoh, Jalan Lingkaran Dalam.

A total of 3,174 outstanding summonses were settled by 2,687 Singaporeans and 487 Malaysians in the operation, according to Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy director Senior Asst Comm Mohd Nazri Hussain. 

Datuk Mohd Nazri said that a total of 247,278 outstanding summonses have been recorded since 2000, with collections from the operation expected to reach RM750,000 by midnight on Sunday.

He pointed out that traffic offenders could check the status of summonses issued to them and make payment at two kiosks at the traffic division office of the Johor Baru Selatan police headquarters.

"Payments can also be made at the COPS traffic counter at all district police headquarters, and summonses can also be checked through the MyEg portal and rilek.com.my," said Mr Mohd Nazri.

He added that once the Vehicle Entry Permit system comes into force, traffic offenders from Singapore would have to settle all their summonses before being allowed to return to the Republic.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

