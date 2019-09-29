Singaporean with 116 outstanding traffic summonses pays $9,225 in fines in Johor Baru

JOHOR BARU - A Singaporean man paid RM28,000 (S$9,225) to settle 116 outstanding traffic summonses, at least one of which dated back to 2000, in Johor Baru on Saturday (Sept 28), after he was detained during an operation at Muzium Tokoh.

The man in his 60s was among over 3,000 people who were detained during a three-day operation, dubbed "Op Saman Tertunggak Warganegara Asing", that began at 6am on Friday, Bernama reported.

The operation, which was the 10th of a series, involved 116 personnel and was conducted at the Gelang Patah Rest and Service area, Iskandar Puteri and at Muzium Tokoh, Jalan Lingkaran Dalam.

A total of 3,174 outstanding summonses were settled by 2,687 Singaporeans and 487 Malaysians in the operation, according to Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy director Senior Asst Comm Mohd Nazri Hussain.