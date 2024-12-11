Singaporean, 21, dies in Johor expressway crash

A Singaporean woman died in a motorcycle crash along the North-South Expressway in Malaysia on Tuesday (Dec 10).

The accident occurred along the southbound expressway near Sedenak in Johor at about 9.15am, according to the New Straits Times.

The 21-year-old was riding pillion to her 23-year-old boyfriend, who is also Singaporean, on a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10.

The couple was reportedly making their way back to Singapore from Kuala Lumpur when "the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle, skidded and hit the steel road divider," said Kulai District police chief Tan Seng Lee told Malaysian media.

The woman sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot while her boyfriend sustained leg injuries, according to the police.

Both victims were taken to Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Kulai Hospital.

[[nid:708356]]

