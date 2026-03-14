Man, 38, arrested for alleged involvement in scam involving losses of over $920k

A 38-year-old Singaporean man will be charged in court on Saturday (March 14) for his alleged involvement in a case of government official impersonation scam involving losses of over $920,000.

He is believed to have abetted by conspiracy to possess or use property from criminal conduct, police said on Friday (March 13).

Police said they received a report from a female victim on Feb 10 who had received a call from an unknown person claiming to be from HSBC bank. The person informed her of a credit card under her name.

When the victim denied having a credit card issued by the bank, the call was transferred to a person claiming to be from the Ministry of Law, and later to another person claiming to be from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

She was then told that she was involved in a case of money laundering and that her valuables were to be handed over for safekeeping purposes during the investigation.

The victim ended up handing over valuables consisting gold and luxury watches worth more than $920,000 over two occasions to different individuals.

A report was lodged after the victim realised that she was scammed.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly received valuables from unknown persons on numerous occasions, believed to be part of a transnational crime syndicate. He is also suspected to be involved in other similar cases.

He was arrested on Friday following extensive ground enquiries and follow-up investigations by officers from the Anti-Scam Command, Tanglin Police Division, and Police Operations Command Centre.

Cash amounting to more than $92,500, a cash counting machine and three mobile devices were seized from the man as case exhibits.

If found guilty of having abetted by conspiracy to possess or use property from criminal conduct, the 38-year-old may be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $150,000, or both.

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