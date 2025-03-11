Singaporean, 75, sentenced to 11 years' jail for robbing Hong Kong bank of $2,400 with air gun

A Singaporean man was sentenced to 11 years in jail by a Hong Kong court on March 11 for separate charges of robbery and attempted robbery, local media reported.

Leong How Seng, 75, pleaded guilty on March 10 to one count of robbery and one count of attempted robbery, according to Hong Kong daily Ming Pao.

On April 14, 2022, Leong entered China Construction Bank in Kowloon and passed a bank employee a note that said: "We have a gun, put the money into the bag quickly, if you don't co-operate, we will shoot."

Leong pointed the air gun at the employee and threatened to kill her when she tried to stall for time.

He fled the scene with around HK$14,000 (S$2,400) in cash, and was arrested at home on the same day.

He later confessed to having spent some of the money, including HK$7,500 on rental.

According to Yahoo Hong Kong, Judge Douglas Yau Tak-hong said robbery and intimidation with a gun-like object warranted a sentence of at least 12 years.

Leong also attempted another robbery on July 1, 2022, at a pharmacy in Mong Kok's Golden Plaza.

He passed the cashier a note that read: "If you want to live, give me your money, or I will burn you to death with gasoline."

Leong was holding a lighter and a bottle of clear liquid at that time but the cashier remained unfazed, so he left.

According to Ming Pao, the entire interaction was captured by the pharmacy's surveillance camera, but Leong could not be identified.

Judge Yau said that innocent bystanders in the pharmacy would have been injured if Leong had ignited the liquid, warranting this attempted robbery a sentence of at least five years and six months.

However, since Leong had pleaded guilty to robbery and attempted robbery before the trial, he was sentenced to 11 years for both charges.

Reports said Leong had left Singapore for Hong Kong in 2007. He remained unemployed and could not apply for Comprehensive Social Security Assistance as he had overstayed his visa.

Leong's lawyer argued that he was in debt and suffering from hernia and heart problems when he committed the crimes.

