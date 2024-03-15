Singaporean accused of punching and injuring police officer in Phuket over traffic fine

A Singaporean man reportedly attacked a police officer in Phuket who issued him a traffic fine on Wednesday (March 13).

Lim Jia Jie, 37, was stopped by officers at a police checkpoint in Cherng Talay on Wednesday afternoon, reported Thai news outlet Thaiger.

The motorcyclist was issued a fine for not wearing a helmet and not producing a valid licence during the check.

The penalty amount was not stated, though a fine of up to 2,000 baht (S$75) and 1,000 baht can be imposed for the offence of failing to wear a helmet and riding without a licence respectively.

When paying the fine at Cherng Talay police station, however, Lim allegedly threw the cash at corporal Siriphet Kasemun, prompting the police to request him to leave the station.

Refusing to comply, the Singaporean man allegedly punched Siriphet in the back of his head, causing the officer to suffer a minor injury.

According to The Phuket News, Lim was subsequently restrained by officers and handed over to an investigation team for legal action.

The Singaporean is facing criminal charges of insulting an officer on duty and attacking or obstructing an officer on duty.

Each offence carries a fine of up to 20,000 baht, a jail term of up to one year, or both.

AsiaOne has reached out to Cherng Talay police station and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.

