Singaporean among 3 missing while diving in Indonesia

Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja
The Straits Times

JAKARTA - A Singaporean is among three divers reported missing while diving in waters off Banten province's Sangiang Island in the Sunda Strait.

Indonesia's search and rescue agency (Basarnas) has been conducting search operations, involving at least three navy vessels, two police patrol boats and a helicopter, since a diving mate of the missing trio alerted the authorities to the incident last Sunday (Nov 3).

A total of seven foreign tourists went out diving in two groups, but the missing trio - one Singaporean and two Chinese nationals - did not return to base.

The Singaporean was identified by Basarnas as Wang Bing Yang, while the two Chinese are Qin Xue Tao and Tian Yu. All three missing are male.

The Singapore Embassy in Jakarta has been in contact with the family of the Singaporean, according to an MFA spokesman on Tuesday (Nov 5). The embassy has been liaising closely with the Indonesian authorities.

"A consular officer from the embassy is on the ground to provide assistance and close support," the spokesman said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

