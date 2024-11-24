Singaporean arrested for allegedly making fake bomb threat at Bangkok airport

A Singaporean man was arrested on Friday (Nov 22) for making a false bomb threat at Bangkok's Don Mueng International Airport.

The man, identified as Ho, made the hoax call targeting an AirAsia flight taxiing for takeoff at 2.47pm on Thursday (Nov 21), according to Khaosod English.

The aircraft, flight FD 3114, was bound for Hat Yai in Songkhla province and carried 162 passengers and six crew members, reported The Nation.

As a result of the threat, takeoff for flight FD 3114 was immediately halted and passengers evacuated. The plane was then brought back to the bay for an inspection.

Officials called off the emergency situation at 7.30pm, after confirming that no suspicious object was found on the plane or among passengers, The Nation reported.

Ho arrested at airport terminal

At a press conference on Nov 23, Police Lieutenant General Choengron RimPadee, Commander of Immigration Division 2 and spokesman for the Immigration Bureau, said that Ho was arrested at around 7pm on Nov 22.

Police had tracked his phone and located him within the airport terminal. Ho was also found to have overstayed his visa by 28 days. He later confessed to making the false threat, attributing his actions to stress over family issues.

Ho had entered Thailand using an Apec Business Travel Card and he had no prior criminal record, reported Thai media.

Thai police have said that they are investigating the case and will consider filing more charges if applicable. Ho may also face lawsuits from the airport, airline and affected passengers for damages caused by the incident.

According to Police Lieutenant General Choengron, Ho would be deported and "permanently blacklisted from entering Thailand" following his prosecution.

For violating aviation law, Ho faces imprisonment up to 15 years, or a fine up to 600,000 baht ($23,400), or both.

[[nid:702190]]

candicecai@asiaone.com