Singaporean arrested in Batam for alleged sexual abuse of underage stepdaughter

JAKARTA — Police in Batam, Indonesia, have arrested a Singaporean for allegedly sexually abusing his underage stepdaughter for more than two years.

Police arrested the 50-year-old man, whom they identified as AH, at his house in Mutiara View housing complex in Sekupang, Batam, Riau Islands, on Sept 7. They also confiscated two mobile phones and a passport, among other items.

"Based on our investigation, the perpetrator had sexual intercourse some 120 times with the victim. He did that repeatedly every week during his return trips to Batam," Senior Police Commissioner Heribertus Ompusunggu, chief of Barelang precinct police, said on Sept 21.

Under Indonesian law, any sexual act with a person under 18, without or with mutual agreement, including through persuasion or lies, is considered a crime.

The case came to light after Sekupang police received a report from a friend of the mother of the 16-year-old victim, identified as AF.

The alleged sexual abuse began soon after AF, who used to live with her grandmother in Karawang, West Java, moved to Batam to be with her mother in June 2022.

Living under one roof, AH and the two often slept together in the same room and bed.

One day in July 2022, the girl slept in the same room with AH while her mother slept in another room.

After AH gave AF a drink mixed with jasmine flowers, he allegedly sexually assaulted her, the police said.

On Sept 7, 2024, the victim's mother asked her friend to help them escape from the house as she could no longer stand violent acts from her husband and sexual abuse against her daughter.

The victim's mother was afraid of reporting the case as the alleged perpetrator had often threatened to kill her, Senior Commissioner Heribertus said.

The police have detained AH for further investigations into alleged violation of the 2016 law on child protection.

If found guilty, he could receive a prison sentence of five to 15 years, as well as an extra punishment of one-third of the jail sentence due to his status as the victim's stepfather, according to the police.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.