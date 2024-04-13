Singaporean named best international cadet at British military academy: 'Means a lot winning this award representing my country'

A Singaporean has been recognised as Best International Cadet on a Commissioning Course held by the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

The academy shared the news in a Facebook post on April 10: "Leading up to Sovereign's Parade this Friday, where Officer Cadets from course 232 will be commissioned, we are recognising the prize winners.

"The International Sword for the Best International Cadet on the Commissioning Course is awarded to Junior Under Officer Q F N Tang (Singapore)."

Established in 1947 after the merger of the Royal Military Academy and Royal Military College, Sandhurst is the British Army's initial officer training centre and has seen over 5,400 international students from 129 countries attending its courses.

Its Regular Commission Course lasts for 44 weeks, split into three 14-weeks terms with "adventurous training exercises and two to three weeks of leave" in between.

[[nid:679303]]

The course trains future officers on basic military skills, fitness and decision-making in the first term, before developing leadership skills and adding a "major academic component" and having officer cadets "select their future corps or regiment" in the second term.

The final terms see officer cadets practise their skills in training exercises.

A Facebook video uploaded by Sandhurst on April 11 interviews Tang during training drills for the Sovereign's Parade the next day.

"It means a lot to me, especially winning this award representing my country. It just means I can be proud that a Singaporean can be here and win this award," he said.

Tang added that he was "really happy" that he could bring the award back home as an "additional sword" he has won.

[[nid:678870]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.