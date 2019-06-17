Singaporean biker decapitated in freak accident in Johor Baru

A 42-year-old Singaporean was decapitated after he was involved in an accident yesterday morning.

It happened at the 6.6km marker of Jalan Gelang Patah and Jalan Ulu Choh near Iskandar Puteri, Johor Baru, at around 9am.

Mr Xavier Liaw Xiang E, was travelling on his BMW motorcycle from Gelang Patah to Jalan Ulu Choh when he crashed into the left side of a Toyota Hiace van, which was turning right at the same time.

The 28-year-old driver, a Malaysian, has been arrested.

The Malaysian traffic police told The New Paper it was not clear how the victim was decapitated.The weather was also clear at that time.