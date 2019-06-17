Singaporean biker decapitated in freak accident in Johor Baru

PHOTO: Daerah Iskandar Puteri Police
Adeline Tan
The New Paper

A 42-year-old Singaporean was decapitated after he was involved in an accident yesterday morning.

It happened at the 6.6km marker of Jalan Gelang Patah and Jalan Ulu Choh near Iskandar Puteri, Johor Baru, at around 9am.

Mr Xavier Liaw Xiang E, was travelling on his BMW motorcycle from Gelang Patah to Jalan Ulu Choh when he crashed into the left side of a Toyota Hiace van, which was turning right at the same time.

The 28-year-old driver, a Malaysian, has been arrested.

The Malaysian traffic police told The New Paper it was not clear how the victim was decapitated.The weather was also clear at that time.

The impact threw the man's body to the middle of the two-lane road.

His body was taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru for post-mortem.

The man's family were on their way to the hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the victim's sister, Ms Liaw Wy-cin, 44, told The Straits Times: "We are shocked and saddened by the sudden tragedy, especially on Father's Day.

"We had just met for Father's Day dinner last night, and my mother spoke to him around midnight.

"This is my father's biggest fear come true. My mother had always nagged him about the danger, but he always said that at least he would go doing what he enjoyed, and we take some comfort in that."

The motorcycle's mirror and rear tyre were damaged. The front of the van was also damaged. The vehicles are in the custody of the Malaysian police for investigations.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

