Singaporean biker in Thailand injured after being hit by another motorcyclist and crashing into truck

A Singaporean motorcyclist was hospitalised in Thailand following an accident while on vacation on July 19.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Monday (July 22), Fairuz Yusof from Malaysian insurance firm ANF Services said that he was notified about the accident involving his Singaporean client in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Located in southern Thailand, the province is around 120 kilometres away from popular tourist destination Hat Yai.

"A Thai motorcyclist collided into the Singaporean after entering the main road without signalling,"said Fairuz, adding that the latter lost control of his vehicle and hit a truck.

Fairuz declined to share the Singaporean's name, citing privacy reasons.

Photos shared by ANF Services on Facebook show several concerned passers-by helping the injured motorcyclist, who was sitting along the roadside.

Another photo showed a local police officer near the damaged motorcycle with its broken parts strewn on the road.

After three days in a Thai hospital, the man, who is in his 30s, was discharged last Sunday and flew back to Singapore on the same day.

He had received treatment for wounds on his shoulder and legs, said Fairuz.

"But his motorcycle was completely damaged," said Fairuz, adding that his company is helping the Singaporean seek compensation from the Thai motorcyclist of up to a million baht (S$37,000) in a lawsuit.

Singaporeans who are involved in an accident overseas must lodge a report to the local police, according to an advisory from Budget Direct Insurance on their website.

Those who require consular assistance should contact the nearest Singapore Overseas Mission or call the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855.

