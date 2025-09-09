Singaporean boy, 14, given ISA restriction order; first self-radicalisation case from mixed ideologies

SINGAPORE — Within a year of consuming extremist content, a 14-year-old boy supported ISIS, far-right and far-left extremism, communism, hated women and Jews, and idolised Osama bin Laden, Hitler and Kim Jung-il.

He was in contact with several foreign extremists, one of whom offered to help the boy plan an attack in Singapore and even sent him bomb manuals.

His picking and choosing of ideologies were so varied the Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Sept 9 his was the first self-radicalisation case involving a "salad bar" of ideologies.

The teen is one of two male Singaporeans recently issued with restriction orders (ROs) under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

The other is a 30-year-old self-employed business owner.

ISD said the boy, who was issued an RO in September, became exposed to extremist ideologies online in mid-2024. He had chanced upon foreign extremist personalities who posted far-right extremist and true crime content.

True crime refers to a genre of media that focuses on real-life criminal cases, often involving violent offences like murder, assault or serial killings.

ISD said the boy chatted with these online personalities to learn more, and became exposed to the manifestos of far-right terrorists Brenton Tarrant and Anders Breivik.

Tarrant carried out the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand that left more than 50 dead.

Breivik was responsible for the 2011 Norway attacks that killed more than 70 people.

ISD said the boy developed a strong hatred for Jews and backed Nazi figures like Hitler.

However, as a Muslim, he rejected anti-Muslim rhetoric.

He also advocated far-left extremism, viewing it as anti-Zionist.

In particular, he was a fan of socialism and communism, rejecting capitalism which he saw as a Jewish ideology, said ISD.

In this regard, he claimed to be supportive of Kim Jung-Il for establishing a socialist/communist government in North Korea.

In November 2024, he watched a video of ISIS engaging in armed combat on social media.

This led to him joining pro-ISIS and jihadist communities online, becoming convinced of ISIS' cause of establishing an Islamic caliphate through violence.

In April, he pledged his allegiance to ISIS, idolising the former Al-Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden, who he saw as the founding father of modern jihad.

ISD said the boy shared voluminous amounts of ISIS-related materials on his social media accounts and aspired to become their fighter when he was older.

The boy also shared such extremist content with some of his schoolmates, but none became radicalised.

He was in contact with several foreign extremists, including an alleged Iraq-based ISIS supporter who had offered to help the boy plan an attack in Singapore and even sent him bomb manuals.

The boy did not take any steps to carry out such an attack.

ISD said the teen also thought of killing Jews and carrying out a school shooting.

He identified as an incel and hated females after becoming influenced by incel-related content online.

Incel is short for "involuntary celibate", and refers to a subculture of mostly men who are unable to find a romantic or sexual partner despite desiring one. This community hates women and those they perceive as more sexually successful.

Some incel ideologies have been linked to misogyny, violence, and extremism.

His family had been unaware of his radicalisation.

He hid his activities by deleting extremist content on his digital devices, masking his digital footprint when accessing radical websites.

ISD added the boy's understanding of both far-right and far-left extremist concepts was shallow, and he championed conflicting aspects of these ideologies.

For example, he supported North Korea's communist government, but also backed Nazism for being anti-communist.

ISD said the boy will undergo religious counselling that will be complemented by psychological and social rehabilitation.

He will be assigned a community mentor because of his young age, and ISD officers will work with his school and family to ensure he has adequate support and his studies are not disrupted.

ISD added his case mirrors a global trend of youth radicalisation by "salad bar" ideologies.

As digital natives, they are more susceptible to extremist materials online.

Their cognitive skills are less developed and they end up cherry-picking different elements of extremist ideologies, even if they contradict each other.

Despite this, the "salad bar" threat remains severe as it motivates one to engage in violence.

ISD said: "Anyone who supports, promotes, undertakes, or makes preparations to undertake armed violence, regardless of how they rationalise such violence, or where the violence takes place, is a security threat to our society."

Business owner

The second Singaporean also issued an RO is Muhammad Jihadul Mustaqiim Mahmud, 30, a self-employed online business owner.

He wanted to engage in armed violence in Syria and take up arms against Greece in defence of Turkey, in relation to the territorial disputes between the two countries.

ISD said Jihadul learnt of the Syrian conflict in 2011 through social media, becoming vested in it and developing a hatred towards the Assad regime which he viewed as oppressive.

In 2019, he faced setbacks in his personal life, accelerating his descent into extremism. That year, he had wanted to fight alongside Syrian rebel groups and die a "meaningful death".

In 2022, he learnt about Malhama Tactical, a group of private Syrian military contractors who were training rebels to fight against the Assad regime, and considered joining them in Syria.

Even after the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, Jihadul, since March, engaged in online discussions with an alleged Syrian-based extremist about the situation there.

He had hoped to travel to Syria in end-2025 to meet former Syrian fighters who had fought against the Assad regime so they could train him in tactical manoeuvring and live-firing. But he did not make specific travel preparations.

To defend Turkey in an armed conflict, Jihadul watched tactical movement videos and engaged in live-firing at a range in Phuket, Thailand, during his vacation in February.

His family was unaware of his plans.

He was issued an RO in July.

Anyone issued with an RO cannot change his or her residence or employment, or travel out of Singapore, without the approval of the Director ISD.

The individual also cannot access the internet or social media, issue public statements, address public meetings or print, distribute, or contribute to any publication.

He cannot hold office in, or be a member of any organisation, association or group, without the approval of Director ISD.

Other cases

ISD said the ROs against two other Singaporeans have been allowed to lapse as they had made good progress in their rehabilitation and no longer require close supervision.

The first is Kuthubdeen Haja Najumudeen, 42, who was detained in May 2019 and released from detention in May 2021. His RO was allowed to lapse in May 2025.

The second is Muhammad Anwar Jailani, 59, who was issued an RO in June 2010. This was allowed to lapse in July 2025.

Besides the two new cases announced on Sept 9, there were three other cases of persons dealt with under the ISA in 2025.

In January, a 56-year-old housewife who managed social media groups supporting Islamist militant and terrorist organisations was issued an RO.

In February, a 15-year-old girl who wanted to marry an ISIS fighter in Syria was issued an RO and became the first female teen dealt with under the ISA.

In March, a 17-year-old boy who planned to kill at least 100 Muslims was detained under the ISA.

In its annual report on terrorism released on July 29, ISD said the terrorism threat in Singapore remains high and has been driven by a volatile global landscape arising from developments like the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Members of the public are encouraged to take part in the SGSecure movement and learn how to spot suspicious behaviours and signs of radicalisation, and how to respond if caught in a terror attack.

Anyone who knows or suspects that a person has been radicalised should call the ISD hotline on 1800-2626-473 or e-mail isd@mha.gov.sg

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.