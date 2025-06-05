Singaporean businessman arrested at Bangkok airport for alleged $200k tax evasion

A Singaporean businessman was arrested at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on suspicion of tax evasion amounting to over 5 million baht (S$197,550), said Thai police in a Facebook post on Wednesday (June 4).

David Liu, 71, was arrested after a complaint by Thailand's Revenue Department against media analytics company Isentia Monitoring Services, where he had worked as a director from July 1 to Oct 30, 2015, reported The Straits Times.

According to the Facebook post by Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau, the company was found to have reported zero sales, purchase, and net tax obligations, despite generating business revenue — indicating incorrect tax filings.

Further investigation into the value-added tax filings of the company revealed that the total damages to the state were close to 5.24 million baht, the police added.

An investigation officer from the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) had issued a summons for the company's directors to acknowledge the charges, but they received no response, which led to suspicions of evasion.

An arrest warrant for Liu was subsequently issued by the Phra Khanong Criminal Court, reported The Thaiger.

According to the Bangkok Post, Liu was detained on June 3 at the immigration checkpoint of Suvarnabhumi Airport as he prepared to return to Singapore.

Liu denied the charges during questioning but admitted to previously holding an authorised director position at Isentia.

Liu faces a fine of up to 200,000 baht and a seven-year prison term if found guilty of charges relating to tax evasion.

jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com