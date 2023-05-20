Singaporean climber feared to be missing after reaching Mount Everest summit on Friday

Singaporean climber Shrinivas Sainis last sent a text message to his wife on Friday night (May 19) saying he has reached the summit of Everest, but that he will likely not make it back down.

Mr Shrinivas, 39, who is an executive director at real estate firm Jones Lang Laselle, left for Mount Everest on April 1. He was due to return home on June 4.

Speaking to The Straits Times, his wife, Mdm Sushma Soma, a 36-year-old musician, said she last heard from him at 3.30pm on Friday. There has been no word from him since.

Mdm Soma said: “Through his satellite phone, he told me that he had made it to the summit. But then he followed with bad news, saying he would not be able to make it down.”

She added that he told her he had come down with high altitude cerebral edema (HACE), a severe type of high altitude illness that could prove fatal.

She learnt at 2am on Saturday that the two sherpas he was with as well as another person in the group made it down from the mountain, but her husband never did.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.

