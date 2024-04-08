Singaporean couple who parked car at KSL Hotel finds door and trunk broken into, cash and clothes missing

A Singaporean couple who had parked their car overnight at a hotel in Johor Bahru (JB) returned to find their cash and newly bought clothes missing.

Zhong, 32, told Shin Min Daily News that his aunt and uncle had driven to JB to visit him last Thursday (April 4), and had stayed at the popular KSL Hotel & Resort.

After checking out of the hotel the next morning, the couple headed to retrieve their car — only to discover the vehicle's trunk and front door open.

"Inside the car was hundreds of dollars in cash as well as some newly bought clothes, which were all stolen," Zhong said.

According to him, the couple had immediately informed the hotel about the burglary and was told to report the incident to the Malaysian police.

The hotel also reportedly informed them that the car park is managed by KSL City Mall and directed them to the mall's management for help.

However, Zhong said that their repeated calls to the mall's management went unanswered.

When they returned to the car park and requested for CCTV footage from the security guards, they found that there were no security cameras at the spot where the couple had parked.

"There are only about three or four CCTV cameras in the car park, and none of them captured the theft," said the nephew.

He added that the hotel's security department had also said that a guard would typically patrol the mall and car park between 1am and 3am.

"But why did they (the guard) not discover the theft [at that time]?" Zhong said.

The man told Shin Min that he and his family will not stay at KSL Hotel & Resort in the future.

"I hope this incident will serve as a reminder for tourists travelling to Malaysia to always be vigilant."

Another car break-in at JB Ramadan bazaar

There has recently been a spate of burglaries in Johor Bahru involving Singapore-registered cars.

Taking to TikTok last week, user Siti Muhaini posted a video showing the smashed windows of a Singapore-registered rental car which had been parked near a Ramadan bazaar held in the Pandan district of JB.

"Last night my family were robbed at Pasar Pandan. A few items missing but Alhamdulillah they are fine," she wrote in the caption.

Replying to comments under her post, Siti said that the burglary had occurred between 12am to 3am on April 3, and a jacket, fan and power bank had been stolen.

AsiaOne has reached out to Siti for more information.

