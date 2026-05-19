Singaporean dad confronts student who allegedly slapped his son, brings him to vice-principal's office

What would you do if you found out your child was being bullied?

For this father, his immediate instinct was to confront his child's alleged bully, before bringing him to the vice-principal's office.

In a video posted on May 10, user Shaun Yeo took to his social media platforms to recall what he did when his son was allegedly slapped by a "bully", where he emphasised the importance of showing up for one's children as a parent.

"My son got slapped outside of school and the boy proudly chanted a gang slogan some more," Yeo explains in the video. "What should I do?"

He proceeded to add that he had rushed down to the scene and was "overwhelmed with emotions" when he was on the way, as this was not the first time his son had been attacked by the same student.

"This boy is a school bully who always chooses violence," he said.

In contrast, Yeo felt that he did not want to give his son the impression that "we should resort to violence to solve issues", and as such went for a more level-headed approach.

'Don't come near my son'

He said he then brought the boy back to school and sent him to the vice-principal's office. The name of the school was not mentioned in his videos.

"I just wanted to let him know that this father very on one [sic], so don't come near my son," he added.

Yeo then attributed this as an example of being present for one's child.

"We may not be very rich, and we may not lead an extravagant life, but as a parent, we are there to celebrate their small wins, and be there to support them in downtimes.

"Your kids just need a safe space to grow up and know that 'my daddy will always be here'," he concluded.

AsiaOne has reached out Yeo for more information.

Last month, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said that it would strengthen anti-bullying efforts by implementing stricter disciplinary measures and improving on reporting channels and disciplinary processes.

These measures include an online platform that will give students an additional avenue to seek help that will be launched in 2027.

Harsher penalties for bullies will also be implemented, such as caning, suspension, and grade adjustments, depending on the severity of the issue.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com