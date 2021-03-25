This Singaporean Deliveroo rider may receive $18,500 bonus

A savvy and efficient full-time food delivery rider could soon be rewarded for his efforts over the last three years.

Mr Jude Chan, who works for Deliveroo Singapore, is among the hundreds of riders globally in line for a one-time payment of $18,500 - should the company get listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The payout is part of the company's Thank You Fund initiative, which is its way of recognising its riders in view of its impending public listing, expected to be completed at the end of the month.

Mr Chan averages 30 to 40 orders a day and has completed more than 21,500 orders in his three years with the company, one of the most in Singapore in that span.

The 33-year-old told The New Paper he was surprised when he heard the news.

He said: "It is an honour and it feels good that our efforts are being recognised. I will be donating some of it to charity and investing most of it."

Mr Chan has a few tricks to completing as many orders as possible, including one that allows him to keep fit at the same time.

"I brisk walk when I am collecting food or delivering it to the customers, to exercise and burn more calories," he said, adding that he clocks about 10,000 steps a day on average.

Mr Chan, who has a passion for riding motorcycles, said his familiarity with Singapore roads is another reason he completes many orders.

Shortcuts

"I don't need a GPS. I am familiar with the roads in the places I normally work at, which is in the town and central business district areas. The shortcuts are at my fingertips."

Some 36,000 Deliveroo riders worldwide are hoping to receive a one-time payment reward of varying amounts.

Should the listing go through, eligible riders in Singapore will receive $18,500, $1,850 or $925, based on the number of orders they have delivered in relation to other riders here.

All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive $370.

Deliveroo's founder and chief executive Will Shu said: "Riders are at the heart of our business, and we want to reward their efforts that have helped Deliveroo become what it is today.

"Their commitment to great service has enabled us to grow and offer the best food delivery experience in the world.

"Over the last year, riders have helped us do so much more than just deliver great food, having supported businesses and enabled vulnerable people or those self-isolating to stay safe indoors throughout a global pandemic.

"We're pleased to be able to say thank you."